Nicholls Filly Looks Well Handicapped

Newbury put on the most interesting card of the day and as usual at this time of year, we are second guessing just how fit some of them are as they have their first runs of the season. A case in point has to be the Paul Nicholls trained Grivetana who starts off in the Conditional Jockeys Handicap Hurdle at 12.50pm. Her trainer has made no secret of the fact that he thinks a lot of the daughter of No Risk At All, or that he thinks she is currently racing off a mark that does not do her justice – but he has also described her as slow to come to hand – so will she need this race?

Although I suspect she will come on for the run she is not really starting off at a ridiculously high level here and I am hoping her class will see her though.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Grivetana 12.50pm Newbury 11/4 Bet365