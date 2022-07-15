Rank Outsider Could Possibly Sneak In To A Place

Meanwhile, each way bets are hard to come by with such small fields but I know some of you prefer to take a bigger risk at a huge price now and then, and that leads me to the 1.45pm at Newton Abbot where as things stand, we have a massive eight runners. Appreciate is by far the likeliest winer but priced accordingly for Milton Harris, and I will be risking a few pence each way on rank outsider Lake Washington, trained in Sussex by the legendary Gary Moore.

The nine-year-old remains a maiden but he has only made it to the track eight times, with a career highlight a second place at Worcester in May 2019. Connections continue to persevere and although he was beaten a distance on his return at Southwell last month, that was after over three years off the track and he is entitled to improve. A hood is added this afternoon as perhaps a final throw of the dice, and with his stable as shrewd as any out there, he could sneak in to a place for us at a double figure price with George Gorman claiming 7lb from the saddle once again.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Lake Washington 1.45pm Newton Abbot 20/1 Bet365