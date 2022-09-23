Interesting Newcomer Could Be Crowned

We all know that listening to rumours is a sure fire way to lose money, but my contacts in Newmarket insist that the unraced Bedouin Queen is well above average.

She is undoubtedly a risky bet making her racecourse debut in the 3.34pm at Yarmouth this afternoon with her lack of experience a major concern, and plenty of well-bred sorts among her nine rivals but if she can repeat her work on raceday, she could yet prove difficult to beat.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Bedouin Queen 3.34pm Yarmouth 13/2 all bookmakers