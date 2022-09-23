We All Love A Bit Of Romance

After a fabulous (and profitable) Newmarket meeting we move on this Sunday and I do like the look of Charlie Appleby’s Rebel’s Romance who travels over to Germany for the Preis von Europa from Cologne, due off at 3.35pm.

The four-year-old is looking to land his fourth race in a row after successes at Newmarket, Goodwood, and Hoppegarten, the latest at this level (Group One), which I doubt he would be able to achieve back home.

Well-placed by connections, William Buck travels over to ride which may be a clue in itself, and on a trappy day he looks as good a bet as any.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Rebel’s Romance 3.35pm Cologne 11/8 all bookmakers