Nobel Prize Winner?

I get the feeling the 4.00pm from Epsom this afternoon could be a better race than some think, with recent Newcastle winner Dukeman, the highly promising Chantico, and my selection Nobel all in opposition.

Andrew Balding’s son of Lope De Vega has clearly had some issues having won very impressively on his only start to date over the mile at Kempton in December last year – and not being seen again since.

Epsom is a very strange choice of track for a return to action if he has had any injury with its twists, turns, and undulations, but Andrew will know that better than I do, and that suggests to me he will be as close to 100% as they can get him without a race.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Nobel 4.00pm Epsom 9/4 all bookmakers