Newcomer Worthy Of Consideration

I was always told to keep my eyes open and my ears closed but I am hearing positive things about the unraced Leadenhall ahead of his debut in the 3.00pm Sandown, and I could never forgive myself if I failed to pass that on to you all.

A son of Kingman out of Pretty Polly winner Promising Lead, he is a full-brother to Laurel who looks a classy filly in the making, and is being pitched in at a sensible level with this seven-furlong maiden, though I am wary of his lack of experience and the softer going, and will be cutting my bet size accordingly.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Leadenhall 3.00pm Sandown 5/1 Bet365