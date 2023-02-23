Let The Statistics Tell Their Own Story In The Eider chase

Its statistics time once again (zzzz), and although not perfect (as seen last week with a third and a fifth), the horses shortlisted aren’t rarely far away. Using the last 21 runnings I note: No winners priced bigger than 28/1 (100%), no six-year-old winner (100%), no winner older than 11 (100%), no winner who completed their last race and didn’t come home in the first seven (100%), no winner carrying more than 11 stone 12 (100%), no winner rated lower than 110 (100%), no winner rated higher than 140 (100%), and no winner who hasn’t raced in the last 90 days (100%). Using those facts we can in theory remove four horses, but that still leaves us with a list of 11 to go through.

Only one winner had not raced in the last 60 days (95%), only one was officially rated less than 121 (95%), only two completed and came home outside the front four last time out (90%), only two were aged older than 10 (90%), and only two were aged younger than eight (90%), only two had raced more than six times this season (90%), and only two were outside of the first nine in the betting (90%).

If we use those as well (I’d rather not but we need to filter further), and we end up with just the four horses left. Next stop I like to look at the trainer and jockey form but none have won this more than once so that’s out of the window, and it’s now all about the handicap ratings. Of the four remaining, only Bushpark has ever won off his current mark or higher, and although I would be happier were his stable in better form, the 9/1 at the time of writing is big enough to suggest him as my each way option on the day.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Bushpark 3.25pm Newcastle 11/1 most bookmakers