That Man Mullins Once Again In The Opener

Lightly raced four-year-olds should and do set alarm bells ringing before I have a bet, and with four of the 15 runners a winner last time out, and two of those unbeaten, I will be cutting my stakes accordingly.

Willie Mullins unsurprisingly dominates the betting after his week so far with Lossiemouth and Blood Destiny and understandably so, but I cannot really see why their stablemate Zenta is as big as she is. One of the unbeaten pair, she won at Auteuil on her hurdling bow, and followed that with a comfortable victory at Fairyhouse on her first start for Willie after being bought by J P McManus.

Yes she needs to take another step forward to take a hand here but that is not impossible, and although I think the favourites are hard to oppose, we make more profit if she manages to sneak into a place today.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Zenta 1.30pm Cheltenham 14/1 Bet365