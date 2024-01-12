Is There A Fortune To Be Made At Kelso?

It is another poor days racing in many ways I’m afraid, with even the Irish at Punchestown getting smaller than normal fields for their better races, which makes for short priced favourites in many cases. I am hoping (nothjng more) that Lucinda Russell is in for a good afternoon at Kelso, and if that assumption is correct then Somebody’s Fortune could be worth an each way look ahead of the 1.20pm this afternoon.

Placed in two of his three point-to-points with a length second at Necarne in April, she makes her hurdling bow for new connections here and sits on bottom weight less Conner McCann’s 7lb claim from the saddle. Although no world beater the form of her point-to-point is holding up well enough, and she could go well if she is ready to go on her first start of the season.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Somebody’s Fortune 1.20pm Kelso 20/1 all bookmakers