Balding Improver Could Be The Bet Of The Day

One on the all-weather from Lingfield to end Sunday with and I am expecting a huge, hopefully winning run from Andrew Balding’s King’s Vanity in the Novice Stakes at 1.30pm.

The son of Kingman debuted at Newcastle in November and like many of the stable’s horses, was expected to learn plenty from the experience, sent off an unfancied 12/1 shot at the off, but outrunning his price to come home fifth, beaten less than two lengths at the line, keeping on well late on after missing the break.

He drops back a furlong here which is a surprise to me and if he fluffs the start again he will have his work cut out to come home in front, but this doesn’t look much of a race and he can only improve with more racing.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win King’s Vanity 1.30pm Lingfield 4/5 most bookmakers