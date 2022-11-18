Isle Drink To That

With William Buick riding an odds-on shot at Lingfield for Charlie Appleby, James Doyle gets to ride a pair of New Approach colts at Wolverhampton tonight for the in-form stable, and it was a tough choice which one to be on.

Both are bred to have plenty of stamina, but Isle Of Jura is three months older which is enough to push me in his favour. A full-brother to Cascadian who won a Group One at Randwick Australia in April for Godolphin, he has presumably been slow to come to hand hence this belated debut, but he looks the part on paper and may get the better of the more experienced Bohemian Breeze who will hopefully help us to get a better price.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Isle Of Jura 7.30pm Wolverhampton 7/4 Bet365 (but do shop around)