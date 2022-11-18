Sing For Your Supper

Punchestown is where the best action is this Sunday and I am willing to take on likely favourite Thedevilscoachman with classy hurdler Minella Crooner in the novice chase at 1.30pm.

The expected jolly won despite jumping without any fluency at Galway and certainly warrants plenty of respect if he has learned from those efforts, but I am hoping Gordon Elliott’s bumper winner will step up to the plate over the larger obstacles.

His second to Minella Cocooner at Leopardstown over hurdles (no confusion there) reads well, and he has always looked the obligatory chaser in the making.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Minella Crooner 1.30pm Punchestown 3/1 all bookmakers