Success Is All That Counts

One suggestion away from Haydock this Sunday when Richard Hughes will be hoping for a big run from Song Of Success in the 2.40pm at Windsor. A daughter of Havana Gold out of a Canford Cliffs mare, she cost 35,000gns as a yearling and came close to paying a chunk of that back on her debut when a length second at Sandown, running on late over a furlong shorter.

Sent off a 22/1 chance that day she clearly wasn’t expected to run as well as she did, and if she learns from that, then this race may be at her mercy.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Song of Success 2.40pm Windsor 3/1 Bet365