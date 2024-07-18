Lightly Raced Filly Looks A Likely Improver

Looking for an each way bet at a bigger price for our second option, and word has reached me that Taala has improved leaps and bounds for her debut fifth at Nottingham where she pulled too hard to ever have anything left for the finish to be beaten six lengths at the line.

Upped a furlong this afternoon, the daughter of Too Darn Hot ought to appreciate the increased trip, and if she repeats her recent gallops and Pat Dobbs can get her to settle, she could hit a top three spot and (hopefully) at a double figure price.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Taala 3.00pm Newbury 16/1 all bookmakers