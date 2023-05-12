Its A Piece Of Pis At Hamilton

Hamilton are putting on the Sunday Series this weekend starting at 3.45pm and all three of my suggestions will run there with the competitive events hopefully meaning some half-decent prices.

Sadly for me Pisanello heads the market, but 4/1 isn’t as bad as it could be for a horse who was only beaten three-quarters of a length in the Thirsk Hunt Cup last weekend.

That was the six-year-olds first start since November and an added pounds from the handicapper looks more than generous if he can build on that run here with Danny Tudhope taking over in the saddle.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Pisanello 5.15pm Hamilton 9/2 Bet365, William Hill, and Coral