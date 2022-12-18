Its A Sin At Kempton

One more to go at Kempton, and there is plenty to like about the chances of Simply Sin in the 3.55pm.

Trained by the shrewd and capable Neil Mulholland, the son of Footstepsinthesand has won a couple of small races in Jersey recently, but steps up in trip for the first time here having never raced beyond a mile and a furlong so far.

There is plenty of stamina in his pedigree on the dam’s side and although no good thing here, a small each way bet could well pay some decent dividends.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Simply Sin 3.55pm Kempton 9/2 Bet365