Trip Looks Ideal For Improving Sort.

We are being forced to scrape the bottom of many a barrel in this cold snap and although I will find a couple of suggestions each day, please reduce your stakes accordingly until the frost and snow is a distant memory. I cannot see Lingfield surviving an inspection so I will stick with Kempton on the all-weather where my first bet will be on Ummsuquaim in the 3.20pm.

Without a win in her first 14 starts over distances from six furlongs to a mile, she was a revelation when tried over the mile and a half at Lingfield, where she quickened up when asked to go on and win by a length.

Upped just 3lb by the handicapper I am hoping there is more to come now they know she stays, in a race that may not take that much winning.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Ummsuquaim 3.20pm Kempton 9/2 Bet365