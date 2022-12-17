Check out this weekends TOTE placepots

ITV4 have an AW double header on Saturday, so we should have an active Scoop6 and Trifecta rollover to look forward to.

Minimum Placepot Guarantees

Friday: Kempton £100k minimum

Saturday: Lingfield £250k minimum

Sunday: Wolverhampton £100k minimum

Scoop6 on Saturday

Pool values

Win Fund rollover £46,801

Bonus Fund rollover £15,849

We estimate a combined £100k estimate figure for Saturday. Please note, if any of the races are abandoned, the Scoop6 will run on the remaining races, but the rollovers will not be valid.

Saturday’s Scoop6 races

1.15 Lingfield – 5f Hcap (10-declared)

1.50 Lingfield – 6f Hcap (12-declared)

2.05 Chelmsford – 1m Hcap (11-declared)

2.25 Lingfield – 1m4f Hcap (14-declared)

2.40 Chelmsford – 7f Hcap (9-declared)

3.15 Chelmsford – 6f Hcap (14-declared)

Trifecta rollover race – 1.15 Lingfield

As of Wednesday evening there was £13,885 rolling into Saturday’s pot, but we’ll update after today’s racing.

Saturday’s Survivor will be on the final six domestic ITV4 races:

2.05 Chelmsford

2.25 Lingfield

2.40 Chelmsford

3.00 Lingfield

3.15 Chelmsford

3.33 Lingfield

ITV7 Placepot based on the ITV7:

Saturday ITV7 Placepot

1.50 Lingfield

2.05 Chelmsford

2.25 Lingfield

2.40 Chelmsford

3.00 Lingfield

3.15 Chelmsford

3.33 Lingfield

Tote Fantasy Races for Saturday

Sat 16th Dec

1.50 Lingfield

2.05 Chelmsford

2.25 Lingfield

2.40 Chelmsford

3.00 Lingfield

3.15 Chelmsford

3.33 Lingfield