Check out this weekends TOTE placepots

ITV4 have an AW double header on Saturday, so we should have an active Scoop6 and Trifecta rollover to look forward to. 

Minimum Placepot Guarantees 

Friday: Kempton £100k minimum   

Saturday: Lingfield £250k minimum   

Sunday: Wolverhampton £100k minimum  

Scoop6 on Saturday 

Pool values 

Win Fund rollover £46,801 

Bonus Fund rollover £15,849 

We estimate a combined £100k estimate figure for Saturday.    Please note, if any of the races are abandoned, the Scoop6 will run on the remaining races, but the rollovers will not be valid. 

Saturday’s Scoop6 races 

1.15 Lingfield – 5f Hcap (10-declared) 

1.50 Lingfield – 6f Hcap (12-declared) 

2.05 Chelmsford – 1m Hcap (11-declared) 

2.25 Lingfield – 1m4f Hcap (14-declared) 

2.40 Chelmsford – 7f Hcap (9-declared) 

3.15 Chelmsford – 6f Hcap (14-declared) 

Trifecta rollover race – 1.15 Lingfield 

As of Wednesday evening there was £13,885 rolling into Saturday’s pot, but we’ll update after today’s racing. 

Saturday’s Survivor will be on the final six domestic ITV4 races: 

2.05 Chelmsford 

2.25 Lingfield 

2.40 Chelmsford 

3.00 Lingfield 

3.15 Chelmsford 

3.33 Lingfield 

ITV7 Placepot based on the ITV7

Saturday ITV7 Placepot 

1.50 Lingfield 

2.05 Chelmsford 

2.25 Lingfield 

2.40 Chelmsford 

3.00 Lingfield 

3.15 Chelmsford 

3.33 Lingfield 

Tote Fantasy Races for Saturday

Sat 16th Dec 

1.50 Lingfield 

2.05 Chelmsford 

2.25 Lingfield 

2.40 Chelmsford 

3.00 Lingfield 

3.15 Chelmsford 

3.33 Lingfield 

