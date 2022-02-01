It’s All About The Future

Wincanton rarely put on a bad card due to their close proximity to some high-profile trainers at a guess, and today is no exception. Each way opportunities are admittedly thin on the ground with small fields aplenty but in the 3.10pm you would have to think that Alan King’s Future Investment has a shout of a place at least.

Decent enough on the Flat for Ralph Beckett, winning at Chester (twice) and Ripon, and peaking with a mark of 98, connections must have been pretty disappointed when he trailed in a distant fourth here on his debut over hurdles, staying on in to fourth but possibly running past tiring rivals.

Stamina may be his strong suit and this minimum trip may not play to that, but I am rather hoping that he strip fitter for his first start in three months, and if he is allowed to bowl along on or near the front instead of being held up, he may yet be able to run this lot in to the ground.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Future Investment 3.10pm Wincanton 5/2 Bet365