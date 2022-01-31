It’s All About The Gosdens Darling

I will be heading off to Kempton this evening with one horse to back, and that will be Gia Darling who has her second start in the novice stakes due off at 6.00pm. Trained by John and Thady Gosden, the daughter of Churchill was sent off favourite on her debut here in December where she took a bump at the start and took a while to find her stride.

Running on in to third that day, she will have learned a lot from the experience, and with an added furlong here, may well get off the mark at the second attempt.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Gia Darling 6.00pm Kempton 7/2 Bet365