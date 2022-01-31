Lad Could Be Just The Job At Exeter

One of the trickiest days for some time to even attempt to predict some winners, but it is noted that the Tom George trained Jobesgreen Lad has looked a different animal since being stepped up in trip.

A maiden over hurdles after nine starts, he made his debut over the larger obstacles when second over two miles at Ffos Las, but he was soon stepped up to two and a half miles or so for an easy win at Ludlow, followed by an eight-length success at Hereford.

Hang on to your hats if you do back him as he is inclined to make more mistakes than I like to see, but he has only had the three races over fences and could well land his hat-trick if he learns from those errors, despite an added 9lb from the dreaded handicapper.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Jobesgreen Lad 3.40pm Exeter 7/2 William Hill