Not A Great Race Yet It Could Be A Classic

A six furlong novice race for fillies is closely followed by a six-furlong race for colts (and geldings) at 6.28pm and I for one will be opening the wallet for a bet on the unraced Classic Order. Lets be honest here, this is one of those occasions when I have heard something about the son of No Nay Never to the extent that I cannot just ignore the gallops reports -and the truth is he could win by a street – or trail home stone cold last.

Sod’s Law suggests that if I back him he loses – and if I ignore him he streaks home (so what can you do), but you now know what I know – he is reportedly pretty smart and ready to go first time out, but we will soon find out if that is fact or fiction.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Classic Order 6.28pm Newbury 8/1 all bookmakers