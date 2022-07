The finale at 5.12pm looks a race that wont take that much winning but something has to come home at the head of this pack and I think it may well be the Richard Fahey trained Hello Power, second last time out at Wolverhampton, and unlikely to need to add too much to that to come home in front here.

Oisin Orr rides the three-year-old and if can transfer his best all-weather form to the turf, he probably wins – simple as that.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Hello Power 5.12pm Ayr 9/4 Bet365