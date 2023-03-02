We Can All Dream A Winner

No time for statistics today (sorry), but it is noted that we have not seen a winning favourite since 2015. Paul Nicholls has won three of the last six runnings suggesting Espoir De Guye may outrun his price on his first start for the yard and following a wind operation, but it is last year’s winner Paint The Dream who catches the eye.

We know he handles the track and the trip with four wins over this sort of distance and three wins from three starts here since being switched to fences. Three of his five successes have been on the predicted Good going (the other two were on soft) so unlike some, this going is to his liking, and although he odes have to carry 11lb higher this year than last, he was an acceptable if distant third in a far better race last time out off 2lb higher and gets my vote now.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Paint The Dream 2.45pm Newbury 3/1 Bet365