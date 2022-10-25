Ivory Could Strike Gold

It’s not that often that I focus my attentions on an all-weather meeting but I was drawn to Chelmsford today, and both of my selections run there this evening (so you can have the early part of the day off).

The 7.30pm is a Class Six handicap over the mile and I am really hoping for a huge effort from Laurentia, representing the Dean Ivory yard whose horses are running well lately. We can ignore her last start when she was at sea on the soft ground at Windsor, and the race before saw her come home a good fourth at Wolverhampton despite running out of room and needing to be switched to mount a challenge.

I doubt she would have won, but she would have finished closer, and off the same mark today, she looks to have a solid each-way chance.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each-Way Laurentia 7.30pm Chelmsford 7/1 most bookmakers