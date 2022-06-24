Jelski Is Faster Than A Jet Ski

I rarely have a bet over hurdles or fences during the summer months, but having seen Jelski simply stroll home by 25 lengths (eased down before the line) over course and distance last time out, I cannot resist him ahead of his next start in the 4.30pm at Cartmel this afternoon.

Unsurprisingly the handicapper took a pretty dim view of that performance and has put him up a prohibitive 11lb for that win, but he sticks to the same grade here on the same going (at the time of writing) with the same jockey in the saddle, and at his current odds I will be backing him each way even though I fully expect him to follow up with another win.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Jelski 4.30pm Cartmel 9/2 Bet365