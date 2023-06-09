Jolly Good Show Old Chap

One running of this race to date, and one four-year-old winne, but that tells us FA I am sorry to say, and it seems more sensible to look at course form, distance form – and who has won a similar race off a similar mark in the past. Get Shirty and Prydwen are both C&D winners, while early favourite Cumulonimbus is a course winner and a distance winner, but he was all out to score by a neck at Newmarket, and has another 3lb from the handicapper now.

He is also up not one but two classes, and although Good Show has never raced here, I prefer the form of his Hamilton success. He also only scored by a neck, but that was after being produced to perfection by P J McDonald, and if he gets a clear run here I expect him to pounce fast and late once again.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Good Show 2.25pm Haydock 9/2 William Hill and Bet Victor