THIS week we received viewing figures for BKB 30 in Thailand in January – and they put a smile on my face!

There were 32 million views in Thailand alone and 67 million on combined platforms.

That surely makes BKB 30 the most-watched combat sports event of 2023 and what’s more, I can guarantee that every single person who’s watched it was entertained.

BKB 30 featured the crazy cruiserweight punch up between Dan Podmore and Akhmed Baguzhed, a fight that has absolutely everything.

There was blood, knockdowns and even a scrap between the two corners before the drama finally ended when Dan was ruled out with an injury.

The good news is, we are planning to stage a rematch later this year and hopefully all 67 million who watched footage of their first fight will tell a friend to watch the rematch!

The sky really is the limit for BKB TM!

They really are massive numbers that any sport would be happy with. We have come a long way and we are still growing!

There was another big announcement this week.

The show on July 29 will feature ‘The Road To Thailand,’ a four man tournament that will see the two winners fight each other in Thailand later this year.

The four fighters taking part are Scott McHugh, Aaron Sinclair, Jonny Lawson and Sonny Smith.

The draw will be made on the night of BKB 33.

Scott defended his British bantamweight title against Aaron on BKB 32 last month and had to fight to keep hold of his belt and a rematch between Aaron and Sonny would also guarantee excitement.

And anyone who knows anything about bareknuckle boxing knows Jonny is a handful for anyone.

He pushed Scott for five rounds on BKB 23 and whoever he’s drawn against, they are in for a tough fight.

There are still a few tickets left for Sunday, June 25 when teams from Europe and USA will contest the inaugural Police Gazette Corporation’s International Cup.

There are going to be some great fights and if you want to be there at the O2 Arena to watch them, you had better get a ticket soon!

Until next week Joe Smith-Brown