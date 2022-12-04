250,000 Reasons To Think This Horse Is Decent

Much as I genuinely love the Sussex track, even I did not think we would see a novice hurdle as exciting as the 12.35pm at Fontwell which would not look out of place at any track including Cheltenham.

There are only the five runners, but Whole Of The Moon was a promising second at Wetherby on his debut, Aviles was a C&D second last month, and Achnamara won on the all-weather at Wolverhampton on the Flat and is rated 93 which makes him a decent recruit to the Harry Fry yard. All could go well and I suppose all could win, but I will be siding with Mombasa on his first start for Philip Hobbs after arriving from France, the winner of both his starts over hurdles at La Teste De Buch and then Auteuil in Listed class where he came from way off the pace to win going away.

Sold for an eye-watering 250,000Euros after that, though the down side is that he has to give 12lb or more to all of his rivals this afternoon, before owner/jockey David Maxwell’s 3lb claim. You don’t see too many Listed winners at Fontwell or quarter million purchases, and if he is as good as they hope, he needs to win this regardless of the weights.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Mombasa 12.35pm Fontwell Evens William Hill