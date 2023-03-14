The Rest Of The Cheltenham Card (Thursday)

Race One: Turners Novices’ Chase

Two and a half mile races always interest me more than most because the winner will need a mixture of speed and stamina, which is not that easy to find. This is invariably won by a decent horse, if not a world-beater, and this year that label seems most likely to apply to Mighty Potter if the punters are to be believed, and after three wins out of three over fences he wont be any kind of pushover here, that is for certain. He may yet a nap hand this afternoon, but I just wonder if the step up in trip will bring plenty of improvement from Appreciate It. Willie Mullins’ nine-year-old won the Supreme here in 2021 and returned with a sixth in the Champion Hurdle last year, and he won his first two starts over fences at Punchestown and Naas before a third at Leopardstown. He is closely related to numerous successful horses over two and a half miles and further, and if he takes a step forward for the two and a half miles today, he could be the surprise package.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Appreciate It 1.30pm Cheltenham 7/2 most bookmakers

Race Three: Ryanair Chase

Allaho would have been a short price here to make it a hat-trick in this two mile five furlong chase, but injury has ruled him out so we will see a new name on the trophy for 2023. Willie Mullins has won five of the last seven runnings, and he still warrants plenty of respect with Blue Lord seemingly his number one pick this year by the look of the jockey bookings, but if Shishkin turns up in the same form as last time out at Ascot he is close to impossible to oppose. The winner of the Arkle Trophy in 2021 he had an off day when pulled up in the Queen Mother Champion Chase here last season and had looked a shadow of his former self. Nicky Henderson and his team appear to have answered his issues with a wind operation, after which he strolled home by 16 lengths in the Ascot Chase from Pic D’Orhy who I know Paul Nicholls expected to win. He could or even should improve for that run, and although I am wary of Envoi Allen who is a very capable sort when everything goes his way, the jolly is, on this occasion, difficult to bet against.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Shishkin 2.50pm Cheltenham 10/11 most bookmakers

Race Five: Plate Handicap Chase

Once again I have run my way through a long list of statistics as my way of trying to ferret out the winner of a very trappy looking handicap, and after hours of work all I have managed to do is get it down to a short list of eight horses, which is not a lot of use to anyone! Of that octet, Il Ridoto is highest in the weights and lowest in the betting after winning her over C&D last time out. He is very closely matched with Fugitif on that form, but I just got the feeling he could have pulled out more if needed at the end, and as long as the Irish don’t haver anything hiding from the handicapper somewhere, he has as good a chance as any here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Il Ridoto 4.10pm Cheltenham 17/2 Bet365

Race Six: Mares Novices’ Hurdle 4.50pm

Trainer Willie Mullins won the first five runnings of this contest, closely followed by a success for Henry De Bromhead, though we did finally see a British success last year with Harry Fry’s Love Envoi. This year the market is dominated by Luccia, who has done nothing but impress so far with wins at Warwick and Sandown in bumpers, Newbury and Exeter over hurdles. She has looked absolutely out of the top drawer in those contests and may yet make mincemeat of all of these, but at 13/8 the value has all gone and I will have a small each way bet on Princess Zoe at a double figure price instead. She was anything but as impressive despite winning (well, dead heating) on her one start over obstacles at Punchestown. Rated 114 at her peak on the Flat and a legitimate Group One performer, if she can get her hurdling together she has flat speed to burn, and if there is a surprise here, she could yet be the horse to provide it.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Princess Zoe 4.50pm Cheltenham 16/1 most bookmakers