Let’s TOTE the punters success

Nearly 8 units won last Saturday’s Scoop 6 taking nearly £27,000 each and now have the chance to share or win the bonus race this Saturday which would garner an extra £293,000 or a share thereof.

They can also, of course, decide to work together and share the pot between them by guessing a different horse each.

On the of the punters going for the bonus rollover told the Tote:

“I enjoy the selection process. I can spend half an hour on it or I can spend five minutes on it each week. It really enhances watching the racing on a Saturday afternoon, to have the potential to win a big pot for small stakes is great.”

As the only one to play at Tote.co.uk, he is also eligible for the 10% boost on the bonus this Saturday. That means in total he is shooting for £27,000 more than the other winners and could pick up £293,038.24 if he finds the winner of the bonus race.

“My tactics for the bonus race would be to study the card this week, I always go for horses with course form. Escobar was a big price, but if I was only going to pick one horse in a race, like I need to do for the bonus race, then I’ll take one from the top three or four in the betting. Just probably not the favourite.”

His successful bet included just one selection from the first five legs, all of which won, and then seven in the last, with an outsider in Escobar helping him to land the windfall at a Tote Win price of £16.80.

Also this Saturday there is a £250K guarantee Placepot at Newmarket and if that wasn’t enough SPORT READERS the Scoop6 Bonus at York for the Coral Sprint Trophy