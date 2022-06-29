Midweek 5 Minutes with Paige

Today we catch up with Sport Babe Paige Florence and here is what she had to share with us all here at Sport HQ.

Q1. What name would you like us to refer to you as? Paige Florence is my real name I use for many social media platforms. Missy Milla is my stage name I use for my 18+ platforms.

Q2. Where are you from? I’m currently living in Kent but I’m a born and bread northerner (Doncaster

Q3. Age? I’m 24 in July. I’m 24 in July.

Q4. So what have you been up to since we last spoke to you? I’ve been making making more content with other sexual performers. MAKING MONEY

Q5. What projects do you have coming up? Posting more on my Pornhub and Onlyfans accounts by collaborating with more performers.

Q6. What did you do to get through the lockdown boredom? I focused on making money for myself and getting my self out there.

Q7. What plans post-lockdown? Prefer not to say.

Q8. Have you changed anything for the better during the pandemic? Yes, mind set is stronger, block all the haters.

Q9. Anything else interesting to tell Sport Readers? I have many secret talents that are only posted on my Onlyfans. So my link will be posted below for the reader to see.😉

Q10. What are your social media accounts? Instagram: @paige_florence_

TikTok: @paige_florence_3

Main ONLYFANS: @missymilla_x

Free ONLYFANS: @missymillafree



