Royalty The Order Of The Day At Ffos Las

Ffos Las have a decent card for a Tuesday afternoon and our second bet also runs there when Kiera Royale takes her place in the 3.50pm.

Although yet to score over hurdles her two wins over fences have been over pretty much this trip, and we can easily forgive her last run when tried over three miles plus at Hereford in a Class Two event where she failed to get home in the class, over fences, and over that far.

Dropped back to her best trip here, and returning to hurdles, she races off a mark 10lb lower than she would suffer over the larger obstacles, and plummets in class as well, all of which suggest we can expect a big run here, hopefully at a big price to boot.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Kiera Royale 3.50pm Ffos Las 20/1 William Hill