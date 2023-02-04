King Of The Castle At Fontwell

Not quite the same standards as we saw over the weekend but if we can find a winner or two, not too many will be all that bothered I suspect. Fontwell are my starting point this Monday and the one I like the most has to be the Anthony Honeyball trained Kilbeg King who won his first start over hurdles at Ffos Las before being thrashed at Newbury in the Challow Hurdle.

The 2.30pm this afternoon ought to be a far easier assignment but more importantly, I suspect he may have “bounced” on his second start after a very long layoff, and if that is the case he may get back to winning ways here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Kilbeg King 2.30pm Fontwell 2/1 Bet365