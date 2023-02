A dodgy second bet on a difficult day but there is a good word for the unraced Dexperado who is worth a look to very small stakes ahead of the bumper at 4.45pm.

A £72,000 son of Buck’s Boom and a half-brother to plenty of winners in France, he isn’t being overfaced first time out, and the four-year-old may well hit the frame at a decent price for trainer Nick Kent and jockey Charlie Hammond.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Dexperado 4.45pm Carlisle 7/1 Bet365