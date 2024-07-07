Featured Horse Racing Sport

King Will Be Crowned If The Blinkers Bring Improvement

July 7, 2024
Sean Trivass

The great Sir Mark Prescott is in among the winners once more and may add to those figures with Sea King in the 4.05pm at Ayr this afternoon.

A winner on his return over a mile and a half at Ripon, he had a poor run when 14th in the Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes at Royal Ascot in a race we can possibly put a line through, and he ought to find this small field and weaker opposition more to his liking.

Add in first-time blinkers to keep him on the straight and narrow and as shrewd a trainer as there is and I fully expect a winning run, though I doubt it will be at a working man or woman’s price.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Sea King 4.05pm Ayr 15/8 William Hill

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *