Koji Looks Cosy

Just the one suggestion from Ffos Las this afternoon when I am hoping Koji can go one better after finishing second at when sent off a fraction of odds-on at Chelmsford.

Beaten half a length at the line with the third three lengths adrift, the form has a solid look about it, and with the drop back to the minimum trip looking ideal and the Charlton horses invariably improving for their first runs, she looks the banker of the day IF she handles the quicker going, which is the only potential negative I can see for the daughter of Kodiac.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Koji 2.00pm Ffos Las 5/2 most bookmakers