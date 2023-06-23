Luisa Has Pounds In Hand – Ask The Handicapper

Although I will be very surprised if we don’t see a better run from Pennymoor this afternoon, the fact is she has to find a good few pounds if she wants to better Tom Ward’s Luisa Casardi in the 4.45pm after the daughter of Vadamos won a similar contest at Goodwood last time out when staying in strongly after a poor start over this trip.

She does have a penalty for that success but has only had the three starts since October 2021 and there is every chance she has even more to offer as she matures.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Luisa Casardi 4.45pm Pontefract 7/2 William Hill, 888Sport, and Bet Victor