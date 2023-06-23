SUNDAY is the day we discover, who’s best? BKB™ or BYB Extreme

The Police Gazette Corporation International Cup is up for grabs when teams from Europe and USA square up at the Indigo at O2 Arena on Sunday.

There are nine fights to decide the top team in the trigon – and I’m confident our boys will come out on top.

Europe have been hit by a couple of late pull outs and that’s handed a huge chance to both Robbie Adamson and Gareth van Hoof.

They have stepped in at late notice and everyone at BKB™ appreciates them doing that and wishes them all the best on Sunday.

Both are tough, tough boys who I know will do the business for us.

There will be stars at ringside watching the action, including Steve Bunce, who will know for his punditry on radio and television, and Paulie Malignaggi jets in from the States to be part of the American commentary team.

British fans will know Paulie for his battles with Ricky Hatton and Amir Khan in the boxing ring.

He is a huge fan of bareknuckle boxing and will be looking forward to seeing Barrie Jones in action.

Paulie was impressed by Barrie when he fought in Miami in December, 2021.

Luiz Melo was known as the toughest of the tough guys – and Barrie took all of 15 seconds to wipe him out.

There are also two supporting contests on Sunday, one featuring debutants Lee Spencer and Dom Wilkinson against each other.

We wish both of them the best of luck in their careers with BKB™.

This promises to be a very exciting year for BKB™.

We have BKB 33 coming up on Saturday, July 29 that features Jimmy Sweeney against Ionel Levitchi in what has the makings of a classic boxer-against-brawler clash and up a few weight divisions, Brad Scott, the former UFC fighter, defends his British cruiserweight title against ex-gloved pro Kevin Greenwood.

We will also have shows in Thailand and Kazakhstan by the end of the year.

The deal with the Kazakhstanis was finalised this week and we expect to put on a show there in November.

So there are exciting times ahead for everyone connected with BKB™!

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown