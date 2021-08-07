Kraken Power Has The Strength To Win At Ripon Tonight

Once again the going has to be of some concern with rain predicted pretty much everywhere, but if it doesn’t get too bad, then you would have to think Kraken Power can go well in the 7.55pm at Ripon this evening.

Dropped in class after being beaten half a length when third at Musselburgh in a better race, he races off the same mark this evening and may well be able to dominate proceedings.

Trainer Iain Jardine has booked Joe Fanning to ride which I see as a real positive as the three-year-old needs form handling to give his best, and although no good thing here, he has as good a chance as any horse all day.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Kraken Power 7.55pm Ripon 7/2 bet365