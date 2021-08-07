Tim Easterby Gelding Looks To Be Back To Form

If Apprentice jockey handicaps are not your thing, then look away now! The 8.25pm at Ripon over the mile won’t be everybody’s cup of tea (and might not be mine after it finishes), but the fact is, Mikmak does look well in carrying a 4lb penalty after winning a much better race very easily at Pontefract last week.

That was a Class Four and this is a Class Six hence the weight he has to carry, but the Tim Easterby stable remain in good form, the horse is back to near his best even at the age of eight, and he may well be capable of a follow up success this evening.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Mikmak 8.25pm Ripon 4/1 bet365 and others