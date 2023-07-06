Thatcher’s Gold

Most people in racing have a soft spot for the William Muir and Chris Grassick yard who bring modesty and a solid work ethic to everything they do, and I am yet to hear of anyone who begrudges them any victory they have. This afternoon they appear to be clutching at straws with Maggie’s Way in the Listed race for fillies over the mile at 3.00pm (Sandown), but they must feel she deserves a place in this field to give her an entry.

She didn’t show anything much as a juvenile but returned to action with an easy win on a softer surface at Nottingham, and at 25/1 early doors, if she improves again for her first start in six months and handles the quicker ground, she could go well at a monster price and maybe even hit the frame.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Maggie’s Way 3.00pm Sandown 14/1 William Hill