There Is Only ONE World Pool Championship Worthy Of The Name

As you may well have noticed recently, 8-ball pool is on the up with more and more televised tournaments to sit back and enjoy, and this week is no different with the biggest of them all – the FAYRE IPA World Championships from the Cedar Court Hotel in Bradford, sponsored by one of the Worlds leading NFT experts.

When you remember that millions of people play the sport on a regular basis in the UK alone, it may surprise some of you that it has taken this long to garner as much exposure as we are now getting, but it is proof positive that if you keep knocking on doors, eventually the right ones will open.

Although the tournaments start today, the professionals (who are naturally seeded) will join on Thursday, when you can watch on the IPA YouTube channel, before the BBC steps in for Friday to Sunday coverage via the I-Player when we can all sit down and watch the dramatic closing stages.

As a World Championships there is something for everyone, with no less than SIX titles up for grabs – Ladies, Doubles, Mixed Doubles, Seniors, Masters, and of course the big one – the Open. I could bore you to tears and talk about them all, but why would I want to do that, so we will focus on the Ladies and the Open with a shortlist of those likeliest to get involved in the closing stages, though be warned – this is pool – fast, furious, dynamic, and highly competitive, and anything can happen as we have seen in the past.

Open

This is the one that every pool player wants to win, and as it is open to everyone (hence the name), and whoever takes home the trophy on Sunday night will be a worthy champion in this ridiculously strong field. I could name a dozen at least who are in with a chance but will settle for the four in the hope they avoid each other in the draw, and thus have a chance of getting to the semi-finals at the very least.

Gareth Hibbott

A former World Champion and the current holder of the Champions Cup, Gareth continues to play at the highest level, and is undoubtedly a competitor the rest will be eager to avoid. Totally focussed when on the table, he rarely puts in a bad performance, run of the balls allowing, and has to be on your shortlist to win here and regain the crown he last held back in 2016

Marc Farnsworth

One of the stalwarts of the tour, and almost a “gimmee” to go deep in every tournament he enters. Numerous wins at the highest level just go to prove that the ability and the fire to do well at this game still remains, and if he can get his break working (all important at this level), then he won’t be far away at the finish. His patterns to take out a finish are a joy to behold, and if I had a charity bet to place, his would be the first name I thought of.

Liam Dunster

Reading Liam during a match is harder than flicking through War and Peace – in Chinese – he just shows so little emotion once he is in the zone. He doesn’t sit at the top of the IPA Professional rankings for the 2021 season without good reason, with his consistency a lesson to us all, but he is the only one of my four yet to claim an IPA World title. Only he will know just how much he wants to add this trophy to his cabinet, and could 2022 be the year he finally does it – only time will tell on that one.

Ben Davies

Ben won this in 2018 and I admit, he is one of my favourite players to watch. When he is on the top of his game, he makes it all look so easy, and with a hammer of a break to get him off to a good start, there is no reason why he can’t go close again this year. His recent success with sportswear company Onboard Sportswear may have kept him away from the practice table which is my only concern, but if he is on his game, sit back and enjoy the pool – you will not be disappointed.

Ladies

I cannot tell you often enough just how fast the ladies side of the IPA pool tour is improving, it has been like a breath of fresh air to me, and the standard just keeps on getting better and better. Picking a winner here will be almost as difficult as in the Open, but here are my four against the field as we look to (possibly) land the double!

Amy Beauchamp

The winner when this event was last held in 2020 and obviously a force to reckon with in Ladies pool. Her form has dropped off a little by her high standards this season and she is currently ranked an unlucky for some 13th, but as they say, class is permanent, and I would not be writing off her chances just yet if I were you.

Danielle Randle

Danielle Randle

The “talk of the town” this season, Danielle has been a revelation recently and I rather doubt she has stopped improving just yet. Winning a World title is a different ball-game and she will need to stay focussed throughout, but I have no doubt the ability is there and if there is a surprise this year, she seems the likeliest to provide it

Kerry Griffiths

After a season long battle Kerry lost out on the 2021 rankings title narrowly, and will be out for revenge here if at all possible. A very talented player and more consistent than most, it would be madness to not have her on our shortlist here. She arrives with the prefect mix of ability and temperament, and if the pool Gods are smiling on her this week, she won’t be far away.

Vicki Lomax

Vicki won the tour finale in the Isle Of Man and is a real character of the game and loved by all. That success should have boosted her confidence which can only be a positive, and with a tactical game to add to her undoubted potting ability, she arrives here as the one to beat in my eyes and would be a worthy favourite.

*with apologies to all players not mentioned, nothing personal and I genuinely wish you all the very best of luck.

TV Schedules (all times subject to change – this is live sport)

Thursday – YouTube on the IPA Channel

Friday BBC I-Player

3pm – 10.00pm

Saturday BBC I-Player

12pm – 9.00pm

Sunday BBC I-Player

4.00pm- 10.00pm

Live scores are available here https://ipapool.com/2022-world-championships-score-centre/ and further information is available on the IPA website (www.ipapool.com) , while you can follow us on twitter via @IPAPool and on Facebook.