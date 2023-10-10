The Drinks Are On Scrumpy

The jumps season is slowly but surely starting to take over the fixtures (though we have a spectacular few weekends to go on the Flat), so it’s off to Exeter for our first bet this Thursday when Alexander Dunn will be looking for a big run from Scrumpy Boy on his first start for the yard after leaving Keiran Burke following a win at Newton Abbot.

Although he has been put up five pounds for a neck success but that was over two furlongs further where he was treading water close home. If he can be sent into a lead a fence or two out this afternoon his stamina won’t be under quite as much pressure, and that may mean a follow up victory.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Scrumpy Boy 4.35pm Exeter 4/1 all bookmakers