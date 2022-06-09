Strike It Rich In The USA

The final leg of the America Triple Crown and although I do not profess to having that much expertise in racing Stateside, it is a Grade One and thus worth more than just a cursory glance. I suspect it is a rarity to see the Kentucky Derby winner unlikely to go off favourite here, but Rich Strike was an 81/1 chance at Churchill Downs before running down the leaders late on to take home first prize.

The general school of thought seems to be that was a fluke, but are we really saying every other horse in the race ran massively below form – or did the son of Keen Ice simply show marked improvement?

I guess we will find out tonight, but as he looked as if he would do even better for the mile and a half he faces here, and connections deliberately missed the Preakness to have him fresh for this, I am willing to give him the benefit of the doubt and hope he can prove how good he really is – one way or the other.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Rich Strike 11.44pm Belmont Park (New York) 5/1 most bookmakers