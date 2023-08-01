Le French Raider C’Est Bon!

By
Sean Trivass
-
0
39
Another six-horse field, but in this case there is every chance that French raider Blue Rose Cen has frightened off the opposition – or some of it at least. She has now won seven of her nine starts, including all three this season, with a four length victory in the French Oaks last time out.

She is out to lay claim to being the best filly in training here, and if she can see off the older Nashwa as I hope, then few if any will argue with that assessment.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Blue Rose Cen 3.35pm Goodwood Evens most bookmakers

