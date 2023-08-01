The Rest Of The Goodwood Card In Brief – Thursday

1.50pm

Perfuse is a lively favourite dropping back to a mile and a quarter after weakening late on over further, but 100/30 is plenty short enough in my book and I am hoping there is better value to be found elsewhere. Alkasib makes his handicap debut and is one to take very seriously, but Coverdale is my idea of an each way call. The winner of all four starts over this trip this season, he keeps on improving and was value for more than the official margin after waiting patiently for a run at Ripon. He is racing off 5lb higher and in a better race but he would not be 12/1 if he was trained by a better known trainer, and I would love to see Ed Bethell land a huge pot here from his Yorkshire base.

Coverdale each way 12/1 all bookmakers

2.25pm

Jasour has already won at this level after taking the July Stakes by a couple of lengths at Newmarket last month and is an obvious player, but he has to give 3lb away for that success and preference is for Aidan O’Brien’s Unquestionable this afternoon. An easy maiden winner at The Curragh he returned there for the railway Stakes where he was outgunned close home to go down by a short head at the line despite looking as if he still had plenty to learn. If that is correct, we know he is up to his level, and in receipt of the weight and with Ryan Moore in the saddle, he may prove hard to beat.

Unquestionable to win 9/4 Bet365

4.10pm

I steadfastly refuse to believe that you can have a “good thing” in any handicap, let alone a nursery, but how can anyone possibly oppose Gray’s Inn here? Jack Cannon’s son of Inns Of Court was fourth in a Listed race over this trip last time out which has seen his mark put up to 90 – yet he gets in here off his old rating of 73, leaving him a massive 17lb “well in” – according to the handicapper. Sadly I doubt it is quite that clear cut (it rarely is), but I cannot bet against him for the reasons explained and will be watching the race with interest.

Gray’s Inn to win 5/2 Bet365

4.45pm

Isle Of Jura is the horse well in here as he is due to go up 8lb for his latest very easy win at Newmarket, yet he gets in here carrying a 6lb penalty. His stable are in great form with plenty of winners, and although he will need the run of the race in this field, he may still be a step ahead of the handicapper. Sadly, the bookmakers have also cottoned on to his chances but it may just be one of those days and a winning favourite is better than a 10/1 shot who comes home last.

Isle Of Jura to win 7/2 most bookmakers

5.20pm

It comes the lucky pin for this 14 runner maiden, though if the early betting is to be believed, then Get Jiggy With it is home and hosed for Charlie Jills with Frankie Dettori in the saddle. True Wisdom is a newcomer who could also get involved in the finish, but I am hearing good things about the unraced Really Darn Hot. Ollie Sangster will know how good she is and proved he can handle a good one with the victory of Shuwari in Listed class at Sandown last week, and if her inexperience doesn’t let her down, she could go close at a double figure price.

Really Darn Hot each way 16/1 Bet365

5.55pm

A zippy sprint for three-year-olds rounds off the card this afternoon and past winners show us in advance that when there is juice in the ground, a low draw may be of some advantage. J M Jungle could go well for Jason Hart after winning despite trying to take a chuck out of his nearest rival before winning at Haydock, and although upped 5lb for that, he seems to be on an upward curve. He will pop out of the five stall here and seems likely to be on or near the pace throughout, though this is a tricky race to solve and I will only be betting to my smallest stakes.

J M Jungle each way 6/1 most bookmakers