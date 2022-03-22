Twiston-Davies Horse The Call

It’s a really tough day if you are trying to hunt down a bit of value but I am sorely tempted in to having a very small each way bet on Call Blue in the 3.40pm at Huntingdon. Still a maiden over hurdles, the daughter of Blue Bresil was last seen trailing home seventh over two miles at Hereford, but interestingly she makes her handicap debut today – over three miles and a furlong.

This will be her first ever start beyond two miles which seems strange, but Eddie Edge keeps the ride and is good value for his 10lb claim from the saddle, and should have a better idea than most whether stamina will be her forte.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Call Blue 3.40pm Huntingdon 12/1 Paddy Power, Betfair, and BetVictor