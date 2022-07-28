Lethal Weapon

The fact that we have a field of 12 for what is a consolation race for those who didn’t get in to the Stewards Cup says a lot about race planning to me, but it will be as competitive as the main event, and may tell some stories regarding the draw – though obviously I don’t know that at the time of writing.

Historically, 40 three-year-olds have raced here in the 23 runnings with just the one winner so far, but how can I go against Lethal Levi here? The winner of his last two starts on the Newmarket July course, the latest by an easy two lengths, he has to carry a 6lb penalty here but is due to go up a further 9lb for his future starts, suggesting he has lengths in hand according to the handicappers.

Sprint handicaps are rarely that clear cut, but on this occasion, I see zero point in looking elsewhere.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Lethal Levi 1.40pm Goodwood 7/4 most bookmakers