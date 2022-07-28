No Beer But Plenty Of Spirit

Seven furlongs is seen as a specialist distance by many, myself included, as it stretches the stamina of the sprinters and the speed of the milers. Zero Carbon has a two out of two record over this trip and sneaks in off bottom weight, and he could go well with any further improvement as he looks to make it four wins in a row, but he is up against some classy opponents, and I wonder how much longer Spirit of Nguru will remain in handicap company.

Twice a winner on the Kempton all-weather over this trip as a juvenile, he returned after a gelding operation for his first start of the season with a head second to Zero Carbon at Haydock on soft ground, when he finished well and only just failed to get up.

He has been given another 2lb by the handicapper but I am hoping he will improve more than that for his one start of 2022, and with the stable in good form (33% strike rate at the time of writing), he seems to have an outstanding chance.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Spirit Of Nguru 3.55pm Goodwood 5/1 Bet365